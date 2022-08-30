The Packers waived Goodson on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Goodson signed with the Packers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, where he rushed for 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns across three seasons. With Kylin Hill (knee) sidelined, Goodson and Patrick Taylor dueled during the preseason for the No. 3 spot behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Goodson did his best to earn the gig, totaling 29 rushes for 107 yards and one score across three exhibition contests. He also caught eight passes for 60 yards. However, the Iowa product still couldn't earn a spot on the Packers' initial 53-man roster. Nonetheless, per Rapoport, Green Bay wants him back on a practice squad deal, but it's unclear if he'll clear waivers after his promising preseason performances.