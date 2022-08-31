The Packers signed Goodson to their practice squad Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With Kylin Hill (knee) sidelined, Goodson and Patrick Taylor dueled during the preseason for the No. 3 spot behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Goodson did his best to earn the gig, totaling 29 rushes for 107 yards and one score across three exhibition contests. However, neither Goodson nor Taylor ultimately made the initial 53-man roster as the Packers opted to only keep two running backs, with the understanding that Amari Rodgers or Randall Cobb could handle emergency RB duties if Jones or Dillon went down with an injury. Regardless, Goodson and Taylor will both be candidates to be elevated on a weekly basis now that they are members of the practice squad.