Goodson reverted to Green Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Goodson was promoted to the active roster for the first time ahead of Sunday's win against the Vikings. However, the undrafted rookie never wound up seeing the field Week 17, as Patrick Taylor served as the Packers' No. 3 running back and Keisean Nixon handled return duties on special teams. Goodson will now look to make his NFL debut if he is once again elevated from the practice squad for the team's crucial Week 18 matchup against Detroit.