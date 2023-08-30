Goodson (shoulder) was waived with an injury designation by the Packers on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

If Goodson does not get claimed off waivers he will revert to the Packers' injured reserve and face the possibility of missing the entire season. The seriousness of his shoulder injury is unknown, but if he has the potential to return both he and the Packers could eventually reach and injury settlement. He was hoping to win the No. 3 running back role prior to the injury, but that was now awarded to Emanuel Wilson.