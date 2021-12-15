site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tyler Hall: Lands on COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hall was placed on the Rams' practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.
Hall will now be unavailable until he fully clears the league's health and safety protocols.
