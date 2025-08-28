Hall (knee) was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Hall suffered a knee injury in Seattle's preseason finale against the Packers, and he will avoid being placed on injured reserve, instead becoming a free agent. The cornerback played in 11 regular-season contests with the Raiders in 2023, recording 20 total tackles (16 solo), but he failed to see any action in 2024.