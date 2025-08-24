default-cbs-image
Huntley was released by Cleveland on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huntley is the odd man out in the Browns' crowded QB room. The 27-year-old backup landed with Cleveland in early August as the team sorted through its options at signal-callers this preseason, joining at a time when both Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel were sidelined by injury. Huntley then filled in as the backup quarterback during two preseason games -- once behind Gabriel and once more behind fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Joe Flacco has since been named Cleveland's starting QB, and, while the No. 2 quarterback spot is still up in the air, this job will likely go to either Pickett or Gabriel. Huntley has extensive experience as a backup quarterback who's filled in for injured starters over the past few years, including his time in Baltimore from 2021-2023 and in Miami last season. He'll look to catch on in a similar role elsewhere ahead of the 2025 campaign.

