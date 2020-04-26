Tyler Huntley: Heads to Baltimore

Huntley is expected to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Huntley had a strong senior season at Utah, completing 73 percent of his passes for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 104 times for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Robert Griffin and 2019 sixth-round pick Trace McSorley remain under contract behind Lamar Jackson, so Huntley will likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.