The Ravens are signing Huntley to the practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huntley was cut by Cleveland on Sunday and now returns to a familiar situation as an emergency quarterback for the Ravens, for whom he handled a depth role from 2020-2023. Cooper Rush has operated as the top backup to Lamar Jackson throughout the offseason, but Huntley competing for that role as the season progresses wouldn't be inconceivable.