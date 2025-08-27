default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Ravens are signing Huntley to the practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huntley was cut by Cleveland on Sunday and now returns to a familiar situation as an emergency quarterback for the Ravens, for whom he handled a depth role from 2020-2023. Cooper Rush has operated as the top backup to Lamar Jackson throughout the offseason, but Huntley competing for that role as the season progresses wouldn't be inconceivable.

More News