Huntley reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The Utah product made a junk-time appearance during the Ravens' 40-14 shellacking of the Jaguars, completing two of four pass attempts for seven yards while adding 18 rushing yards over four carries. With Trace McSorley remaining on injured reserve for the rest of the regular season because of a knee injury, Huntley has a strong chance of receiving another backup activation call Week 16 against the Giants.