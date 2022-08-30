The Buccaneers waived Johnson on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Johnson, a 2020 fifth-round pick, finds himself on the outside of Tampa Bay's deep wide receiver corps despite putting together a solid preseason, which he capped off by catching three of four targets for 36 yards during Saturday's finale vs. the Colts. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games last year, securing 36 of 55 targets for 360 receiving yards. It's something of a surprise to see the Buccaneers part ways with Johnson, and he's a candidate to be claimed on waivers.

More News