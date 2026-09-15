The Jets signed Johnson to the practice squad Tuesday.

Johnson failed to crack the Cowboys' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 2020 fifth-rounder will get a new opportunity with the Jets on the practice squad, along with fellow wideout Sterling Shepard. First-round wide receiver Omar Cooper is considered week-to-week due to an ankle injury, so both Johnson and Shepard are candidates to be elevated to the Jets' active roster for Week 2 against the Packers on Sunday if Cooper is ruled out.