Tyler Johnson: Won't run 40-yard dash this week
Johnson won't run the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, instead waiting for his March 25 pro day, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports.
The University of Minnesota product will go through position drills, medical testing and interviews at the combine, but it sounds like he'll wait until late March to do athletic testing. Johnson is a potential Day 2 draft pick, but he could fall to Day 3 in a loaded WR class, especially if the 40 time disappoints.
