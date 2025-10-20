Lockett asked for and will receive his release from the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In seven games with the Titans, Lockett caught just 10 of his 21 targets for 70 yards. During the 2024 regular season with the Seahawks, however, the veteran wideout compiled a 49/600/2 receiving line across 17 contests. Now that he's parting ways with Tennessee, the 33-year-old will look to catch on with another team looking for WR depth, though whether Lockett will have a chance to re-enter the fantasy radar remains to be seen, pending his next destination.