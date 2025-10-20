The Titans granted Lockett his release Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In seven games with the Titans, Lockett caught just 10 of his 21 targets for 70 yards. With the 33-year-old receiver not fitting the rebuilding 1-6 Titans' timeline, he'll be given the chance to catch on elsewhere for the remainder of the season. Even if Lockett lands with a playoff-contending team with stronger quarterback play, he'll likely struggle to find enough snaps to make a meaningful fantasy impact.