Mabry was signed to the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Mabry was competing for a depth tight end and special teams role with Seattle but ultimately came up short. The team opted to go with Colby Parkinson as the No. 3 TE behind Noah Fant and Will Dissly. However, Mabry will now be available to join the active roster at any point if any if anything happens to the aforementioned players ahead of him.