Tyler Mabry: Heading to Seattle

Mabry announced via his personal Twitter account that he has agreed to terms with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end never reached 250 yards in a season during his career at Maryland, so it's not a major surprise he wasn't selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Still, Mabry will have a chance to earn a roster spot with the Seahawks.