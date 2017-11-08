Marz was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Marz was signed of the Titans' practice squad in late September but was an inactive in all six games for the Chargers. He was waived in order to make room for Jeff Cumberland and Denzel Perryman (ankle) on the active roster.

