The Titans waived Shelvin (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Shelvin dealt with a wrist injury earlier in the offseason, but he appeared in the Titans' preseason opener, and it's unclear whether his current injury is related to the issue. However, if he clears waivers, he'll revert to Tennessee's injured reserve and will be forced to miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement.