Tyler Simmons: Joining up with Houston

Simmons is expected to sign with Houston as an undrafted free agent, Patrick D. Starr of Sports Illustrated reports.

Simmons confirmed he's joining the Texans on his Twitter feed. He joins a crowded wideout field after a four-year career at the University of Georgia. Simmons had 21 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 12 times for 89 yards in 2019.