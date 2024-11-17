The Patriots waived Thornton on Saturday, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Selected 50th overall by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thornton never really got going through the first two and a half years of his NFL career, partially due to injuries which limited him to just nine regular-season games in 2023, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. The Patriots had to make room on the 53-man roster for the return of Christian Barmore, and the fact that Thornton was a healthy scratch for four of the last five games made him the most expendable. Thornton is just 24 years old, so he should get plenty of interests from teams looking to turn the Baylor product into a reclamation project.