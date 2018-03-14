Tyrann Mathieu: Cut loose by Arizona
The Cardinals released Mathieu on Wednesday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
Mathieu had a star-crossed five seasons in Arizona, alternating dynamic campaigns with ones interrupted by significant injuries, particularly a pair of torn ACLs. His performance earned the safety a five-year, $62.5 million contract in August 2016, and while he may have upheld his end of the bargain in terms of production -- as evidenced by his 78 tackles on a league-leading 1,263 snaps last season -- game-changing plays had all but vanished from his repertoire. Hence, his release came after talks of salary reduction clearly went nowhere. Mathieu will enter free agency on the same day that the new league year kicks off and looks like one of the top defensive backs on the open market.
