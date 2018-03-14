Tyrann Mathieu: Cut loose by Cards

The Cardinals released Mathieu on Wednesday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Mathieu had a star-crossed five seasons in Arizona, alternating dynamic campaigns with significant injuries, particularly a pair of ACL tears. His performance helped him earned a five-year, $62.5 million contract in August of 2016, and while he may have upheld his end of the bargain in terms of production, as evidenced by 78 tackles on a league-leading 1,263 snaps last season, game-changing plays had all but vanished from his repertoire. Hence, his release after talks on salary reduction clearly went nowhere. He'll thus enter free agency on the same day that the new league year kicks off.