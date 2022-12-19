The Jaguars waived Gillespie on Monday.
Gillespie recorded eight tackles while almost exclusively on special teams over 11 games as a rookie with Las Vegas. The 2021 fourth-round pick was then traded to Tennessee in mid-August, but he was let go as part of the team's final roster cuts later that month. Gillespie went on to join Jacksonville and appear in three games without recording a statistic this season, and he'll likely look to catch on with a practice squad elsewhere before the end of the 2022 campaign.