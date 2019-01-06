Tyree Jackson: Declares for NFL draft

Jackson will forgo his senior season at Buffalo to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Chris Vannini of The Athletic reports.

Jackson still has a year of eligibility, but amidst reports suggesting he wanted to play another collegiate season with another school, he will instead turn pro. His numbers from this past season certainly opened eyes, both in the air (3,131 yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) and on the ground (161 yards, seven touchdowns). He has an outstanding arm and good mobility, though some scouts question his accuracy and mechanics.