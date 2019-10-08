Jackson tried out for the Packers on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The rookie out of Buffalo failed to make his hometown team the Bills out of camp, but is getting looks elsewhere. Jackson stands at a whopping 6-foot-7, and is seen as more of a developmental prospect at quarterback. The 21-year-old is surely a practice squad candidate around the league for a stash, in hopes that he can develop with a pro-style frame.

