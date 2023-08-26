Jackson was waived by the Eagles on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jackson was competing against several tight ends for the opportunity to back up Dallas Goedert. However, the team has opted to go in another direction, leaving Jackson without a team at the moment. It remains to be seen if the Eagles will give him a shot on their practice squad or if he will need to find a new city.
