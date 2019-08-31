Tyree Jackson: Loses out in backup competition
The Bills informed Jackson of his release Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
A local product who went undrafted out of Buffalo, Jackson attended training camp with the hope of securing a spot with the Bills as a development quarterback. The 21-year-old apparently didn't make enough of an impression to stick around on the 53-man roster, however, even after completing 22 of 33 attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale versus Minnesota. The Bills may look to stash him on their practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
