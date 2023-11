Jackson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jackson started alongside Daniel Bellinger, but only saw 12 of a possible 57 offensive snaps, while the latter played 46. Jackson was even out-snapped by No. 3 tight end Larence Cager (13). He failed to record any snaps and will now look to make an impression at practice in hopes of a future elevation to the active roster.