Tyree Mayfield: Done in San Francisco
Mayfield was waived by the 49ers on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Mayfield joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent shortly following the 2019 NFL Draft, but ultimately wasn't able to carve out a depth gig with the team. His upside as a special-teams asset should assist him in latching on elsewhere in the league.
