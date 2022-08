St. Louis (undisclosed) was seen trying out for San Francisco on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

St. Louis was forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season with an undisclosed injury, after starting in two games for the Chargers in 2020. The offensive tackle hopes to earn a roster spot with the 49ers in which he will then fight for a depth role behind either Trent Williams or Mike McGlinchey.