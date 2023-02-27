Wilson (foot) will participate in bench press testing at the 2023 NFL Combine and wait until Texas Tech's pro day to take part in further drills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wilson is reportedly progressing well in his recovery from a fractured foot, but his recovery timeframe makes it impossible to participate in most drills this early, as Pelissero reports he only began ramping up his activity mid-February. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge player has a solid chance to come off the board as one of the top prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft as long as he can prove he lacks any health concerns.