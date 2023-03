Wilson recently underwent a procedure to remove hardware from his surgically repaired foot and won't participate in Texas Tech's pro day next week, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Wilson suffered the injury against Kansas State on Nov. 12 and underwent the initial foot surgery Nov. 21. He's been rehabbing since, and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the projected top-10 pick has been medically cleared following his most recent procedure and plans to hold a workout for teams in mid-April.