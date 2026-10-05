Hill's (knee) agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that he plans to begin negotiating with multiple teams Monday and hopes to have a deal in place for the veteran receiver "over the next few days," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that the Chiefs -- who lost receivers Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) to injuries in Sunday's win over the Raiders -- are among the teams who have maintained contact with Hill. With Thornton potentially facing a long-term absence, Hill could represent a natural replacement as a vertical threat for the Chiefs, provided he's back to full speed coming off the ACL tear and dislocated knee that he addressed with a pair of surgeries last September. Even if the 32-year-old signs with the Chiefs or another team in the coming days, he may need multiple weeks to regain conditioning before he's deemed ready to make his 2026 debut.