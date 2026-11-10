Hill's (knee) agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Tuesday that the receiver hasn't yet been medically cleared but is expected to be "in a few weeks," James Palmer of Bleacher Report reports.

Though his outlook hasn't changed much since Rosenhaus last provided an update in mid-October, Hill is seemingly getting closer to being ready to take the field. It's unclear what type of interest Hill has garnered around the league, but he's a free agent and could hold some appeal for teams once doctors give him the green light to play.