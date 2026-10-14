Hill's (knee) agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Wednesday that he remains in contact with multiple teams, but "nothing is imminent" with regard to his client potentially finalizing a deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "He's continuing his rehab with the goal of being on a team in the immediate future," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Rosenhaus' comments come one day after the conclusion of Hill's civil trial in Miami, where a six-person jury found the free-agent receiver liable for two of 10 counts related to domestic violence, per Adam Kilgore of The Athletic. The jury also awarded Hill's estranged wife $500,000 in compensatory damages related to two battery counts, one for an incident that occurred in January 2024 and another in April 2025. Kilgore notes that the trial included testimony that could complicate Hill's return to the NFL, as the 32-year-old wideout could face discipline under the league's personal conduct policy, which doesn't require criminal charges for a player to be suspended. Hill, who underwent major surgery Sept. 30, 2025 to repair multiple ligaments in his dislocated left knee before being released by the Dolphins in February, had been in the process of negotiating with teams on potential deals earlier this month before his trial got underway.