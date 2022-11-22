The Broncos signed McAllister to their practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Denver is suddenly lacking running-back depth after waiving Melvin Gordon and placing Chase Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve. McAllister had a productive college career at Charleston but wasn't taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Both he and Devine Ozigbo are candidates to be elevated to the active roster for Week 12 since Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are currently the Broncos' only healthy running backs.