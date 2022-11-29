site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tyreik McAllister: Let go Tuesday
McAllister was cut from the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
McAllister signed with the team last Tuesday after they waived Melvin Gordon and placed Chase Edmonds (ankle) on IR. He'll now work to earn a chance elsewhere.
