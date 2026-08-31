Funderburk (undisclosed) was waived by the Panthers with any injury designation Sunday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Funderburk compiled five total tackles during the preseason, but he appears to have picked up an undisclosed injury at some point along the line. The cornerback will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll revert to season-ending injured reserve with Carolina. If that ends up being the case, he'll have to reach an injury settlement with the team in order to have a chance to play this season.