The Cowboys hosted Funderburk for a workout Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers waived Funderburk from injured reserve Sept. 2. The cornerback has recovered from his undisclosed injury and is ready to return to NFL play. The Cowboys are running low on defensive backs, with Cobie Durant (hamstring), Shavon Revel (knee), Malik Hooker (forearm), Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and P.J. Locke (foot) all dealing with injuries. Funderburk could be elevated to the active roster quickly if he can make the practice squad.