Dodson was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

In a surprising move, the Seahawks parted ways with Dodson on Monday, despite him being the team's leading tackler through nine games. He played 100.0 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in seven of the team's nine contests this season, tallying 71 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and defending two passes. Expect Dodson to be a hot name on the free-agent market, likely finding a new home in the coming days.