Play

Dodson was waived by the Bills on Monday, the Buffalo News reports.

Dodson served a six-game suspension to start the season, which was uplifted last week. The Bills were then given a one-week roster exemption to decide if they were going to keep him on their roster. They have ultimately decided to waive him, but he could be a candidate to land on their practice squad should he end up going unclaimed.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories