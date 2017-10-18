Tyrell Adams: Claimed by Buffalo
Adams was awarded off waivers Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills used the bye period to tweak their roster a bit, and they must have liked what they saw from Adams, waived by the Raiders on Monday. He'll essentially take over a depth/special teams role from Deon Lacey, whom the Bills released Wednesday.
