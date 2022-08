Crosby (back) recently said that multiple doctors have advised him against continuing his playing career in football, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Crosby underwent spinal fusion surgery last December and has not lifted weights in nearly a year. While the 26-year-old has shown enough promise to be a swing tackle or some sort of quality backup along the offensive line, the odds seem against Crosby making a return to the NFL stage at this point.