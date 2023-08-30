Shavers was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, Alec White of the team's official website reports.

Shavers joined the Bills in May as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State and was looking to earn a roster spot as a depth receiver and special teams contributor. While he didn't survive final cuts, the Bills brought Shavers aboard their practice squad. He'll continue to take part in practices with Buffalo while awaiting the opportunity to get elevated to the 53-man roster on game day should the Bills have a need for another receiver at any point.