Shavers was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, Alec White of the team's official website reports.

Shavers joined the Bills in May as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State and was looking to earn a roster spot as a depth receiver and special teams contributor. While he did not survive final cuts, the silver lining is he will now get to continue making an impression at practice while awaiting the opportunity to get called up on game day should any injuries occur ahead of him at the wideout position.