Shavers reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Shavers played 12 snaps (10 on offense, two on special teams) during the Bills' 40-14 win over the Jets on Sunday. Buffalo pulled their starters in the fourth quarter, and Shavers took advantage of the opportunity by taking a pass from Mitchell Trubisky 69 yards for his first touchdown reception of his NFL career. Shavers has been elevated by the Bills three times, which is the maximum a team is allowed to do in the regular season. He would have to be signed to the active roster in order to play in Buffalo's regular-season finale against New England next Sunday.