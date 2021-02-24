The Raiders released Williams (shoulder) on Wednesday.
Reports of Williams' pending release initially surfaced back in January, so it doesn't come as any sort of surprise to see the move now made official. Williams, who missed all of 2020 due to a labrum injury, was just two seasons into the four-year, $44 million deal he inked with the Raiders back in 2019. Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, his release will save Las Vegas $11.6 million in cap space for 2021, and $23.1 million over the next two years. Now 29 years old, Williams -- when healthy -- stands to draw interest on the free agent market from teams in need of veteran depth, but it's hard to picture him landing another starting gig.