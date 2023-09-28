Cleveland, who suffered a concussion and injured vertebrae during the preseason with Philadelphia, has been cleared under the NFL concussion protocols, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cleveland was placed on IR by the Eagles after the injury and ultimately reached an injury settlement with the team. According to Wilson, beginning Oct. 6, the Florida product will be ready to sign with or workout for any NFL team. The 26-year-old spent the previous three seasons with the Broncos, most recently appearing in six games in 2022, recording two catches for 28 yards on seven targets, while also working as a return man on special teams.