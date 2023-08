Cleveland (concussion) was waived/injured by the Eagles on Saturday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

This move is largely procedural according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, as Cleveland is likely to clear waivers and subsequently revert to the Eagles' injured reserve. This allows the team to retrain his rights while also clearing out roster space. Once he clears concussion protocol, he could then be in line for an injury settlement instead of spending the season on IR.